Harrison School District 2 held a cooking class for school staff members

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday afternoon, Harrison School District 2 (D2) invited staff members and teachers to attend a free cooking class.

In collaboration with Cigna, Care and Share, and Pikes Peak United Way, D2 held the class to provide their staff with "cooking education, resources, and support."

Any staff members with D2 were welcome to come and learn how to prepare cost-friendly healthy meals outside of school hours.

D2 hosted the event at the Family Success Center in Colorado Springs, located at 1520 Verde Dr.





Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range In the latest Colorado collared wolf activity map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the state’s gray wolves have greatly expanded their footprint compared to a month ago. Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.