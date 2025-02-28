Watch Now
Harrison School District 2 held a cooking class for school staff members

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday afternoon, Harrison School District 2 (D2) invited staff members and teachers to attend a free cooking class.

In collaboration with Cigna, Care and Share, and Pikes Peak United Way, D2 held the class to provide their staff with "cooking education, resources, and support."

Any staff members with D2 were welcome to come and learn how to prepare cost-friendly healthy meals outside of school hours.

D2 hosted the event at the Family Success Center in Colorado Springs, located at 1520 Verde Dr.



