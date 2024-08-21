Harrison School District 2 celebrates 150 years Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Harrison School District 2 (D2) is celebrating 150 years. On display at the Harrison School District 2 Administration Office in Colorado Springs are old photos, artifacts and other items from D2's archives.

Students opened a time capsule that was packed 25 years ago. Inside were Pokemon cards and an old map of the district.

