Harrison D2 cancels classes at Stratmoor Hills and Oak Creek Elementary due to power outage

COLORADO SPRINGS — Harrison School District 2 has canceled all classes for the day at Stratmoor Elementary and Oak Creek Elementary due to a power outage.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map, power is out to homes and businesses west of Highway 87 and east of Highway 115, just north of S. Academy Blvd.

No details are available on the estimated time the power will be back on. CSU says the cause is an unexpected equipment failure. The outage was first reported at 6:02 a.m.

Colorado Springs Utilities

