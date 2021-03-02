Hanging Lake expected to reopen to the public on May 1

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Hanging Lake trail is expected to reopen on May 1 after the Grizzly Creek Fire burned close to the lake last summer.

Reservations will open on April 1 to buy permits to hike starting May 1. Once they purchase a permit, which includes an exact day and time, hikers will receive information on when to arrive, where to park, how many people are allowed in their group and more.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity limits will stay smaller than previous years. The trail has designated passing zones and hand sanitizer stations. Shuttle service will not resume until later in the season.

White River National Forest White River National Forest crews flew over Hanging Lake again on Aug. 20, 2020 to take more photos of the area.

Permits, which cost $12 per person, will become available to purchase on April 1 on the city's website here. This applies to people who park at the rest area or hike or hike along the Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path.

Hanging Lake trail is currently closed.

Visit Glenwood Springs, the city's tourism branch, said more information will be available on Friday.

Hanging Lake was not burned in the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire, but the wildfire burned much of the area above the lake.

READ MORE: Forest supervisor says Hanging Lake not burned badly in fire, but 'not out of the woods' for future (Aug. 14, 2020)

Some parts of the trail were also burned, meaning there's a long-term risk of post-fire flooding and debris flow. Officials are concerned about this runoff getting into the fragile lake ecosystem.

Officials said in early January they weren't sure when the area would reopen.

Hanging Lake is a National Natural Landmark. The trail is 1.2 miles long and leads to a crystal clear lake and waterfall.