Hangar Bar and Grill closing permanently

PUEBLO — An iconic restaurant in Pueblo that's been around for over 70 years, is closing its doors for good.

When Brian and Shawn Valencia took ownership of the Hangar Bar and Grill 10 years ago, they knew that the nearby interstate would eventually consume the property. However, the couple thought they has at least 10 more years from 2021 until they had to face that issue, so when the state called recently about purchasing the property, they were "surprised".

"It's bittersweet," said the Valencias, describing their decision to close instead of moving locations.

The state offered to help the couple move, or to simply by them out for the construction they have planned on I-25, but Shawn Valencia said moving to a new spot in town would be like "starting over".

Jack Pendleton, a regular who has been coming to the Hangar for about 10 years, says he was "heartbroken" when he heard the news.

“I thought ‘oh no, now where am I going to go!" said Pendleton.

The walls of the restaurant are covered in memorabilia that has been collected over the years. Shawn says she plans on having a silent auction, one way the legend of the Hangar can live on after they close.

"Everybody’s going to be talking about the Hangar for many years to come and say ‘Yes! We used to go down there and have drinks, have breakfast, have dinner' so they will not be forgotten for a long long time!" said Pendleton.

The Hangar officially closes on June 15, 2021.