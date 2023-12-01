Halfway Home of Pueblo seeking 500 toys in drive to help less fortunate youth

PUEBLO — A Pueblo nonprofit is collecting toys to make sure kids have a happy holiday. Halfway Home of Pueblo helps out at-risk youth in Colorado.

The group wants to collect 500 new toys for its toy giveaway happening in a few weeks here in late December.

"Me and my brother were raised that way to give back to the community, you know, and Pueblo is a community that needs all the support we can, because our youth really need it," said William Wright with Halfway Home of Pueblo.

If you want to donate toys or money contact the Halfway Home of Pueblo, the toy giveaway is happening December 20th starting at 1 p.m. at the group's office near West 4th Street and Midtown Circle next to downtown.

The nonprofit first began in 2019, to inspire Pueblo youth to be the best version of themselves.

According to their website, Halfway Home of Pueblo's mission is to provide resources and services essential in empowering youth with their journey in creating a successful future.

Below are some of the many services that Halfway Home of Pueblo provides:



the support squad - mentoring program

back on track tutoring - provides academic assistance

kids closet - clothing and hygiene assistance

legacy life skills - preparing children for challenges

youth summer camp - arts and field trips

To learn more about the nonprofit and for volunteer opportunities, visit the Halfway Home of Pueblo's Website.

