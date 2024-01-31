'Habitual offender' sentenced to 36 years in prison after Douglas County auto theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Fort Collins man was sentenced to 36 years in prison after he was convicted of motor vehicle theft as a habitual offender, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies located a stolen Kia in the area of South University Boulevard and Highlands Ranch Parkway on May 28, 2023. The vehicle had a stolen license plate on the back and no front license plate, according to the sheriff's office.

As deputies pinned the vehicle, several people got out and ran in different directions. Deputies caught the driver — identified as Grey Goddelin, 32 — after he slipped and fell on gravel, DCSO said.

While he was running, Goddelin tried to get rid of a Glock 43 that did not have a serial number, according to DCSO. He was also in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.

The sheriff's office, citing court documents, said Goddelin told authorities he would have shot an officer if the magazine hadn't fallen out of his gun.

“The commitment and dedication displayed by our detectives and the [18th Judicial District Attorney's Office] throughout the investigation and legal proceedings were truly commendable. Together, we have sent a strong message that criminal activities will not be tolerated and that our team is relentless in its pursuit of justice,” Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement.

Gosselin was sentenced Monday to 36 years in prison for motor vehicle theft as a habitual offender. He also received an additional 15-month prison sentence for an incident that occurred while he was in jail, DCSO said in its release.