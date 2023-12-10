Habitat for Humanity honoring former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrated the life and accomplishments of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter by hosting a memorial Friday in Colorado Springs.

To honor the life of Mrs. Carter, the El Paso County branch of Habitat for Humanity hosted a memorial ceremony, where members of the public paid their respects by signing a door with their reflections, memories, or just their names.

The ceremony was held at a Habitat construction site on Beauport Drive, about eight miles north of the Colorado Springs Airport.

The tribute symbolizes the many doors Mrs. Carter helped open through her work.

For more than three decades, Rosalynn Carter and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, traveled 167,279 miles to help Habitat build homes alongside future homeowners across the world.

In 1984, they launched the Carter Work Project to help build, repair and rehabilitate more than 4,000 houses in 14 countries.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps homeowners build their own houses with the help of volunteers. The houses are not gifts, the families put in hours working on the construction of their houses.

If you missed the ceremony, the door will remain available at the construction site until further notice.

There will be additional doors set up for signing at two Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations, which are building materials stores:



Northeast : 6250 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs, 80923

: 6250 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs, 80923 South: 411 S. Wahsatch Ave., Colorado Springs, 80903

