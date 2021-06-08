Habitat for Humanity building homes for families in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK — A new neighborhood for families is under construction in Woodland Park thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization's volunteers and construction crews are working to bring more affordable housing for up-and-coming families in southern Colorado.

"We are just so ecstatic about being able to own a home again and it's really a dream come true. We have a 17-yr-old son and we are going to be able to leave him this amazing house that is going to last forever," Connie Martin, whose family is receiving one of the homes said.

"We are building concrete sustainable attainable homes out of insulated concrete blocks stacked like legos, and you just fill them with concrete," Keith Meier, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Teller County said.

"We are designing these homes for our teachers and our firemen, policemen, our first responders, our essential workers in town. We find that a lot of those types of people have a hard time finding places to live in our community," Meier added. "Our goal is to move families into this by the end of August."

The families will own the homes when the project is finished.

Families that would like to apply for future projects can do so at tellerhabitat.org