Guns stolen from two businesses Wednesday, ATF notified says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — Guns were stolen from two businesses early Wednesday morning according to police.

In an online post to the CSPD blotter, police say a business along North Carefree Circle and another along Palmer Park Boulevard were broken into.

Spruce Defense was one of the businesses hit along Carefree Circle and Academy Boulevard. Shelves appeared to be cleaned out, however, it is unclear at this time how many weapons were stolen from the location.

KOAA 5 Photojournalist Shawn Shanle Empty shelves and racks following a smash and grab at Spruce Defense, a local Colorado Springs gun store on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Police say the suspects used a vehicle to gain access by driving through both business entrances.

Multiple handguns were stolen according to police, and no suspects have been located as of publishing this article.

Police say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been notified about the incident.

___





