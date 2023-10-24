Guns, narcotics, drug paraphernalia seized by Pueblo Police on Friday

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) seized 25 firearms, various narcotics, and drug paraphernalia from three vehicles in Pueblo on Friday. The bust was initially announced on Monday via Twitter by PPD.

Special Investigation Division detectives contacted two men in the 100 block of West Routt Avenue, who were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Detectives saw several guns, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia inside three vehicles in the backyard of the address. They received a search warrant for the three vehicles and discovered a total of 25 firearms.

This included 15 handguns five rifles, three shotguns, and "numerous rounds" for the firearms. A rifle-rated bulletproof vest and two fully automatic conversion kits were also discovered. Eight of the firearms were stolen, according to PPD.

Police also seized fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms.

The suspects have not been identified.

This investigation is ongoing. News5 will update this article as we learn more.

