Gun safety group offers multiple free safety classes in Pueblo and Colorado Springs throughout January

PUEBLO AND COLORADO SPRINGS — Guns for Everyone, a gun safety training group, is offering classes throughout the month of January in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Arvada. All of their classes are always free to the public.

I spoke with the co-founder of the group, Isaac Chase, who says it's not his job to tell people how to feel about guns.

"People need to understand that there is more than just buying a gun and carrying it around. There's a lot of legal risk, physical risk, and financial risk to owning a gun and carrying it around. And people don't know what they don't know," said Chase.

Guns for Everyone gives instruction on beginner concealed carry, advanced concealed carry, and a legality class to better understand gun laws in the state of Colorado. They also count as training toward getting your own concealed carry license.

“What I want people to have is as much information as possible so they can make adult decisions in their lives. When we do that, we do empower people to make the decision, and they may decide not to have the gun or not to carry, but at least they made an informed decision about that," continued Chase.

To sign up for one of these classes, you can visit their website to sign up in an area close to you.

