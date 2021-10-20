Guiding students with new visions

COLORADO SPRINGS — The source of what cause teenagers to struggle varies.

For Generation Z, New Visions Recovery believes social media is the root.

New Visions Recovery is a local program that helps at risk students who may struggle with addictions, mental health, or self confidence issues.

"Teenagers are having a hard time developing their own confidence without using social media or how many likes they are getting or comments," said Nate Wilson, Founder of New Visions.

Three years ago, Nate Wilson founded the organization which has worked with almost 100 students.

Through positive guidance and one-on-one mentorship, mentors form a close relationship with each student.

Raelene Howard knows what it's like to be an outsider as a teenager.

Today, she uses her story to help those who feel the same way she once did.

"Be able to see a light at the end of the tunnel. There is hope and life can be good if you can see past the horizon," said Howard.

So, if you are feeling doubtful or less confident, Wilson says, "there is going to be that ambivalence of if you should ask for help. Should I not ask for help."

Don't be afraid to speak up.

"A simple phone call or email or text could alter the course of your life," said Wilson.

Resources:

Click here to contact New Visions Recovery.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter