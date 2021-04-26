Groups in Pueblo fundraising to provide quality meat to the Pueblo Soup Kitchen

PUEBLO COUNTY — A cattle ranch in Pueblo is again working to give back to the community.

Last year, News 5 told you about the Martino Cattle Company and the work they were doing with the Pueblo Food Project.

The family farm is at again and partnering with All Acess Accounting, Zele Ranches, and High Country Outfitting in hopes of providing those in need in Pueblo with quality meat.

The groups are holding a fundraiser with the goal of donating $1,000 worth of farm-raised beef to the Pueblo Soup Kitchen.

"It's nice to know that there are such people that are still so selfless, and they're willing to do what they can to help out the good of their community! And that's what the Martino's are all about," Director of the Soup Kitchen, Helen Benavidez said.

For more information, visit the Martino Cattle Company on Facebook.