Group surprises injured pub owner with check

PALMER LAKE, Colorado — How well do you know your neighbors? During the first six months of this year couple in Palmer Lake experienced both a horrifying assault and an overwhelming act of generosity both because of neighbors.

Troy and Chantell Price own the Palmer Lake Pub. In February, they were attacked in their home in the middle of the night by a neighbor that they didn't get along with.

He was armed with a knife and machete. Troy wrestled the attacker away but his hand was nearly severed in the process.

The attacker is now in jail, but Troy has had to undergo multiple surgeries and still suffers from PTSD episodes because of the attack.

Over the weekend, the Colorado Independent Auto Dealers Association surprised the Prices with a $5,000 check to help with their medical bills.

While sharing the ordeal with News 5, Troy Price encouraged viewers to get to know their neighbors better.

"Know your community. We know everybody in our community, and we call them our family; from Curt who builds the houses on our street, to Becky who just moved in, to a gentleman who works at the VA center off of Garden of the Gods," he said. "We just stay tight with each other, know each other and just know your families."

The group made the donation during the pub's regular parking lot party on Saturday night.

The Colorado Independent Automobile Dealers Association has a charity arm with a mission of changing lives around the state.

