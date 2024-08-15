Group plans statue to honor Colorado Springs first and only female mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A non-profit group is raising money to recognize the first only woman to serve as Mayor of Colorado Springs. The Mary Lou Makepeace Foundation for Women plans to erect a bronze statue of the city's 38th Mayor at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum downtown.

Makepeace said she feels overwhelmed to be recognized in this way. Recalling her time in office, Makepeace said she feels most proud of her 10 Minutes with the Mayor and Mayor's Top 100 Teens initiatives.

"One of my values going into the job was to make the city more relateable to the citizens," Makepeace said.

The foundation selected Fort Collins-based scupltor Lori Kiplinger Pandy to create the statue. Kiplinger Pandy previously created the Fannie Mae Duncan statue that is displayed near the box office for the Pikes Peak Center.

"Just the idea of coming up with one, singular pose that looks good from 360 degrees that also tells a story and that's the whole key to a good sculpture," she said.

Makepeace jokes that she only had one request for Kiplinger Pandy.

"Well, we said it jokingly, but if it came to fruition I wouldn't be upset, is to make that statue one inch taller than any male statue in this town," Makepeace said.

The group plans to establish a Women's Walk where visitors can take a 2 mile stroll around downtown to see works of public art honoring women who influenced the city's history. The walk also connects the city's three legacy parks downtown: Acacia Park, Alamo Square Park, and Antlers Park.

They hope to raise $40,000 for the statue project.

