Group in Pueblo wants to re-name park in honor of fallen FBI agent

PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo wants to rename a Pueblo park in honor of a fallen FBI agent who grew up in Pueblo.

Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger was killed in the line of duty earlier this year in Miami.

A group created by her aunt-in-law, Janice Madrid, has proposed to City Council renaming Starlite Park on the south side to "Laura's Park," since Schwartzenberger's childhood home is nearby.

"I think that naming this park after her would bring joy to her because it is for little kids and she was all about saving children," Janice Madrid said.

An official name change would be up to the Pueblo City Council.

