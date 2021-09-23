Group helps Pueblo's homeless, local organizations face COVID-19 challenges

PUEBLO — Pueblo Cooperative Care, the nonprofit helping people in need in the community, are pausing their indoor services after several cases of COVID-19 were detected among staff and volunteers.

"We do feel that it's the prudent thing to do, especially working with the high risk population that we do," said Corry Higbee, Executive Director of the Pueblo Cooperative Care.

Meanwhile, a Facebook Group formed last year wants to do all they can to help fill any void left by organizations struggling during the pandemic.

The Homeless Assistance League page is a "gathering place" for people who want to help the homeless.

"No person without a shelter this winter, no person without a sleeping bag and no hungry bellies," said Susan Anderson, Founder of the page, on her mission for the group.

Anderson started the group after hearing about a homeless man in Pueblo who had passed away in a porta-potty when seeking shelter.

"I was very near being homeless. Thankfully my parents were able to afford a small camping trailer that kept me off the streets," said Anderson.

Higbee says homelessness is a constantly growing concern.

"The truth is many, many families across the spectrum are one paycheck or two paychecks away from being in this exact same situation."

Pueblo Cooperative Care will continue doing their food distributions and only expect the pause on "supplemental" services to restart in a few weeks.

If you want to get involved with HAL, reach out to them here.