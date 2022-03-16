Group continues 2-year fight for in-person Spanish program in Pueblo High School

PUEBLO — Nearly two years after Pueblo's Central High School first announced the Spanish program would be moving online indefinitely, one group of concerned community members continues advocating to bring in-person learning back.

"The principal did not take into account what this means for our students and the inability for them to learn their language," said Gloria Gutierrez, who started the "Save the Spanish Program at Pueblo Central High School" Facebook page back in 2020.

Gutierrez and other group members gathered outside of the District 60 building on Tuesday evening, just the before the district's board meeting, hoping to spread their message.

"It's too important for this community. The economic value that is placed on a person with a bilingual education is so much more when you do have a second language that you can lean on."

D60 says they cannot comment on this situation, because it involves pending legal litigation.

"To me that tells you they don't value us. They don't want input. They can't run that school as though the community doesn't matter."

Gutierrez says she was previously told by the district, cutting the in-person Spanish program and teacher was a result of low enrollment in the course.

The French and Italian class at the high school continue have full-time, in-person teachers.

