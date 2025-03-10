Groggy Morning? Millions of Americans Struggle with Daylight Saving Time Change

We are all feeling the loss of that hour and doctors constantly remind us of how important sleep is to our health. But the lack of sleep can cause serious health issues.

The idea of time change dates to a 1784 essay by Ben Franklin. And it resurfaced during World War I and II. We're told it was a way to conserve energy. Then it officially became federal law in 1966.

But research has linked the time change to a rise in heart attacks, strokes, anxiety, depression, and even car crashes.

All those things are connected with the disruption to your body's internal clock. If you're having a hard time adjusting, consider taking a quick 20-minute power nap.

"You need to be somewhere quiet and private, someplace that somebody's not going to bother you. So if you have an office and you can lock it, you could do that. Or you could go out to your car where honestly you could get more sun that way as well. You set an alarm for about 20 to about 23 minutes, give yourself a little bit of time to kind of go into that space of rest and relaxation," says Jessica Ridgley, a internal medicine doctor.

Doctor Ridgley also adds that those 20-minute power naps can increase your attention for the rest of the day better than caffeine.

Coming up in the next half hour, I'll have more advice from another doctor and share a few ways to help your body adjust to the time change.

___





Housing market becoming more 'balanced' in Colorado Springs New numbers from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors (PPAR) show that there weren't any major shifts in the Colorado Springs housing market from January to February. Housing market becoming more 'balanced' in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.