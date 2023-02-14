Grocery Store on wheels comes to Academy District 20

We don’t have to tell you more about the surging grocery or gas prices, but we do want to share ways to help you out.

There are a number of food distribution centers to visit throughout El Paso county, but Care and Share also have what is known as the Mobile Market. It has recently started making its rounds to areas of town that were not often thought to need assistance before now.

"The Mobile Market is like a small grocery store on wheels and brings good, fresh food directly into neighborhoods," Joanna Wise of Care and Share goes on to say, "This is for anyone who just needs a little bit of extra help and what we’re seeing is grocery store prices are really high for everyone. It’s at an all-time high and I can be really difficult whether you’re an individual or a family."

For families like Scott Scarborough's, it is a lifesaver. He explains, "I’ve gone from being a donor, to now needing it." Scott lives in Northern Colorado Springs, an area that has seen a spike in recent need. The Mobile Market partnered with Academy District 20 to help.

Scott chose to speak with us to help tear down the stigma that only a certain person can ask for help. He says, “I have a job. My wife has a job and I’m taking a second job. The economy is that bad right now.”

The Mobile Market offers FREE food, including fresh produce and dairy on a first-come, first-serve basis. As Joanna explains, "It's all about dignity and choice. We want people to be able to come up and take the food that they will take home and share with their families. We want them incorporating good foods, that maybe they can't afford right now at the grocery store, into their everyday meals."

The Mobile Market will be located in the East parking lot of the Education and Administration Center (1110 Chapel Hills Dr. 80920).

The Care and Share Mobile Market will be available from 4-5 p.m. on the following dates:

March 1, 2023

March 15, 2023

Here is a full list of where and when you can find the Mobile Market in areas all across Southern Colorado.

Another way to directly help families in D20 is through the Academy District 20 Family Resource Center which provides food, clothes, toiletries, etc for families in need.

Editors Note: Academy District 20 has canceled the February 15th event due to the inclement weather affecting all of southern Colorado.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.