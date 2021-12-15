Grinches stealing Christmas in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — When Toni Stanton walked out on her porch earlier this week, all of the Christmas decorations on her porch were in place, except for one.

Ring camera footage captured a thief stealing her brand new Santa Clause statue off of her porch.

Stanton just bought the statue for Hudson, her first ever grandchild born prematurely. This Hudson's first Christmas.

"The spirit of the season is peace, love, joy, giving... And going around taking other things that belong to other people is not the right thing to do and it's not in the spirit of the season," said Stanton.

Jordan Borski, Stanton's daughter, immediately posted the Ring footage to the Nextdoor app for the Flying Ranch area in Colorado Springs.

Borski says car break-ins and other small crimes have been more prominent in the area lately.

"My first thought is maybe it's some kids seeing if they can get away with it? But ya know... That's a joyous thing they shouldn't take from other people," said Borski.

Eventually, neighbors on the app helped the mother and daughter locate the stolen Santa Clause, laying in a field in a park just down the street from her house.

Another victim of holiday theft posted a video of their Frosty the Snowman inflatable being swiped from their front yard in Rockrimmon recently.

Santon says it was "crazy" how much the Nextdoor app helped them relocate the stolen Santa Clause.

She is glad her grandson will have the opportunity to grow up next to the statue now, and thanks all of the neighbors who helped bring Santa Clause home.