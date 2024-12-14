Watch Now
Griffith Centers hosts 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland in Colorado Springs

Santa
Drew Snadecki
Santa
Posted

Griffith Centers is hosting its 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland. The highly anticipated event is happening at 10 Farragut Avenue in Colorado Springs on Saturday, December 14.

The family-fun event will have crafts, festive home decorations, food, and a chance to meet Santa Claus.

All residents of Colorado Springs are invited to join. The festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m.

“This is honestly one of my very favorite events of the year.”

“Our community in Colorado Springs is so generous and supportive to us year-round, and to have the opportunity to give back to them with this event is always amazing for me and for our staff as well.”
Griffith Centers CEO Tania Sossi



