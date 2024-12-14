Griffith Centers hosts 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland in Colorado Springs

Griffith Centers is hosting its 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland. The highly anticipated event is happening at 10 Farragut Avenue in Colorado Springs on Saturday, December 14.

The family-fun event will have crafts, festive home decorations, food, and a chance to meet Santa Claus.

All residents of Colorado Springs are invited to join. The festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m.

“This is honestly one of my very favorite events of the year.”



“Our community in Colorado Springs is so generous and supportive to us year-round, and to have the opportunity to give back to them with this event is always amazing for me and for our staff as well.” Griffith Centers CEO Tania Sossi





Buc-ee's Clears Crucial First Step in Palmer Lake Thursday The City of Palmer Lake’s Board of Trustees decided in a 4-1 vote that they are legally able to annex the county land for Buc-ee’s. Thursday's meeting could determine the future of land near Palmer Lake planned to host BUC-EE's

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.