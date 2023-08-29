Greeley bride: Wedding photographer disappears with photos of special day

GREELEY, Colo. — Wedding photographs can become family heirlooms, but only if your photographer gives them to you.

A Greeley bride reached out to our consumer investigator Jaclyn Allen after she said her photographer took her money and kept her photos.

To call Dayvie Goode organized, might be an understatement.

"I've got a planner for pretty much everything in my life," said said.

The Greeley resident planned her entire wedding almost a year in advance, including the photographer.

"I had gone to a bridal show that they were holding, and I got to meet a bunch of different vendors, including Kevin Robertson Photography," said Goode, who decided to hire the Lakewood-based photographer.

The month before her wedding, she learned that he had been removed from the preferred vendor list because of an issue with a bride, but Goode had already paid $1,500 and signed a contract.

On the wedding day, things seemed to go as planned.

"Personally, I didn't see any red flags," said Goode. "He was very attentive and he took every opportunity from what I could see to take pictures."

When it came time to actually get those pictures, though, Goode said Robertson disappeared.

"He wasn't answering my calls. I had called him multiple times. I texted him and emailed him. Radio silence. I've not been able to get a hold of him at all," said Goode, who said the last time she heard from him was in June when he promised the pictures would be finished that weekend. "I don't care at all about the money. What I care about are the memories that I made."

Robertson has not responded to our requests for comment. The Colorado Secretary of State lists his business licensed as delinquent.

Also, complaints on the BBB and The Knot indicate at least one other couple waited more than a year for their video from him.

Goode said she tried to take Robertson to small claims court in Weld County, but since his business is based in Jefferson County, she was told she would have to file the case there.

Meanwhile, she and her husband set up a Facebook page so friends and family can share their wedding photos, while she and her husband staged a "newlywed" shoot in her wedding gown so they could have something to remind them of their big day.

"It's better than not having anything at all," said Goode. "But I guess I'm just too stubborn. And I don't want this to happen to anybody else. So that's why I've contacted you guys. I would basically be begging at this point for my pictures because that's all I want."