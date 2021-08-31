Great American Duck Race visits the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, COLORADO — The Colorado State Fair attracts a number of interesting individuals from all over the country. One of those individuals goes by the name of Robert Duck, and yes, that is his real last name.

So, it might not come as a surprise to people that Mr.Duck has made a career out of racing ducks. However, his story dates back to 1980. Mr. Duck and his wife, Kathy Duck had two duck pets they decided to enter into a race to win some prize money. After seeing success from this race, the pair made duck a racing a large part of their life, winning about 50,000 dollars in prize money from duck racing over the years.

In 1999, the couple sold their jewelry store and decided to go full time into the duck racing business.

Mr. Duck is a twelve-time winner of the Great American Duck Race in New Mexico. So, he was invited to the Colorado State Fair to showcase his talents and the talents of the ducks. He says he is thankful to be at the fair and he hopes those visiting the fair will come experience a duck race for themselves.

