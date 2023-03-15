Watch Now
Grass fire spreads to structure in Pueblo Wednesday

Timothy Brown,<br/>Photo Captured Expressions<br/><br/>
A fire spread from a yard to a structure in Pueblo, Wednesday afternoon March 15th. Firefighters' picture wrapping up and putting out the flames.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 17:35:17-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials told us that the fire began in a yard near the Mesa Garden Apartments on East 12th Street around 1:30 p.m.

The fire spread to a fence and shed on the property before firefighters arrived at the scene.

One person was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

There were no injuries as a result of this fire, the cause is still under investigation.
