Grass fire spreads to structure in Pueblo Wednesday

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.
Fire officials told us that the fire began in a yard near the Mesa Garden Apartments on East 12th Street around 1:30 p.m.
The fire spread to a fence and shed on the property before firefighters arrived at the scene.
One person was evacuated as a precautionary measure.
There were no injuries as a result of this fire, the cause is still under investigation.
____
