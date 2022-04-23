Watch
Grass fire near Motel 8, evacuations lifted

Posted at 10:19 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 00:19:40-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews are on the scene of a 1/2 acre grass fire in the area of 3228 North Chestnut Street.

Motel 8 and all other structures south to Fillmore were evacuated for a period of time.

At 10:15 p.m. the evacuation orders were rescinded.

CSFD reports that crews are making good progress and are working to get containment on the spread of the fire.

This is a developing story.
