Grass fire knocked down on Highway 94 east of Marksheffel

According to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department, a grass fire started at about 11:18 A.M. off of Highway 94 and about 2 miles east of Marksheffel Road. The fire grew to 50 by 50 feet before it got put out. Fire crews from Falcon and Ellicott also responded to assist Cimarron Hills.

Highway 94 was fully closed about 2 miles east of Marksheffel Road while crews worked to mop up hot spots. The highway is now fully open and fire crews are clearing the scene.

