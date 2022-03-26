Grass fire contained near Ellicott

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — Firefighters from multiple agencies quickly contained a grass fire that threatened an elementary school near Ellicott Saturday.

The fire burned approximately 3 acres along Handle Road creeping near the school and threatening multiple building in the area.

The fire was contained by 1:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

