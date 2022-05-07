Grass fire closes lanes on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A grassfire has forced a lane closure on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that a single northbound lane is closed between milepost 133 and the South Academy Boulevard exit.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to fire activity between CO 16 and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. Use caution. Watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/GXelZBdKgv — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 7, 2022

Initial reports indicate that a wheel came off of a travel trailer sparking the fire. Drivers should anticipate delays and watch for emergency vehicles in the area.

