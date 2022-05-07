Watch
Grass fire closes lanes on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

KOAA 5
Smoldering grass fire I-25 Colorado Springs
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 07, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A grassfire has forced a lane closure on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that a single northbound lane is closed between milepost 133 and the South Academy Boulevard exit.

Initial reports indicate that a wheel came off of a travel trailer sparking the fire. Drivers should anticipate delays and watch for emergency vehicles in the area.
