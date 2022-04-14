Grass fire burning near Fort Carson in Turkey Creek Recreation Area

FORT CARSON — A grass fire is burning on a Fort Carson training range near Hitch Rack Ranch Road at Mile Marker 34.

The fire is also in the Turkey Creek Recreation Area and smoke is can be seen from Highway 115.

The fire is approximately 30 acres, but no structures or personnel are threatened at this time.

Fort Carson Fire is receiving mutual aid from Stratmoor Hills and Security. Wind gusts are blowing at 28.5 mph at Fort Carson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Our News5 crew at the scene reports wind gusts around 28 miles per hour.

