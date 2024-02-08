Grass fire burning near Boone in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — A grass fire has started near Boone in Pueblo County.

They have requested aid from both Pueblo County and Otero County.

Boone is not considered under threat at this time. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, there are a total of seven agencies responding to battle the flames.

The responding agencies:



PCSO Emergency Services Bureau

Pueblo City Fire

Pueblo West Fire

Pueblo Rural Fire

Pueblo Chemical Depot Fire

Transportation Technology Center (TTCI)

Beulah Fire.

According to the agencies, the fire is burning South of Highway 96 and the Town of Boone. The sheriff's office says at this time no structures are threatened, there is no word as to the acreage of the fire at this time.

KOAA will post updates as we receive them.

____

