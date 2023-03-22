Grass fire burning east of Lamar; crews contain fire to Arkansas River bottom

PROWERS COUNTY, CO — A grass fire is burning east of Lamar Wednesday afternoon in Powers County.

Prowers County Sheriff's Office confirmed with News5 that there is an active fire in the area.

As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Prowers County Sheriff's Office confirms that the fire is still burning.

As of 9:45 p.m., the fire is still burning.

In a press release sent at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, Prowers County Administration Office informed News5 that through a multi-agency team, the fire is now contained to the Arkansas River bottom.

The crews were able to contain the fire by cutting a path around it trapping it in the river bottom.

The fire grew quickly due to the high winds and dry conditions.

Power is out in some parts of the county due to the loss of power poles in the fire. Crews are working to restore the lines as soon as they safely can.

The multi-agency team does not believe that any structures have been threatened or destroyed at this time.

There is no information available at this time regarding the cause and size of the fire.

News5 is working to learn more and will update this story as more information is learned.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.