Large fire breaks out near Northbound I-25 and Interquest

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday a grass fire broke out near Northbound I-25 by Interquest Parkway.

Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles away.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there was also poor visibility in the area. The fire also caused a large traffic backup on I-25.

At around 4:15 p.m. all Southbound lanes on I-25 closed due to the fire. Law enforcement began working on plans to redirect traffic while crews work on the fire.

Shortly after shutting down the Southbound lanes, CDOT announced that the Northbound Lanes were also closed due to the fire.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to fire activity between Exit 153 - Interquest Parkway and Exit 151 - Briargate Parkway. Use caution and watch for emergency crews. Avoid area, poor visibility. https://t.co/7pEEUWknBd — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 11, 2021

This is a developing story.

