Large fire breaks out near Northbound I-25 and Interquest

Posted at 4:21 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 18:34:28-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday a grass fire broke out near Northbound I-25 by Interquest Parkway.

Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles away.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there was also poor visibility in the area. The fire also caused a large traffic backup on I-25.

At around 4:15 p.m. all Southbound lanes on I-25 closed due to the fire. Law enforcement began working on plans to redirect traffic while crews work on the fire.

Shortly after shutting down the Southbound lanes, CDOT announced that the Northbound Lanes were also closed due to the fire.

This is a developing story.
