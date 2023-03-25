Grass fire breaks out behind Pueblo Mall, no homes threatened

PUEBLO — Firefighters responded to a grass fire that broke out behind the Pueblo Mall along Fountain Creek Saturday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started at a camp near 29th and Dillon at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said that at one point, the flames were approaching homes near the Mohawk and Glenwood areas, but were contained before they could cross the river trail. Due to this, no one was evacuated from their homes but a few people were treated for breathing problems due to the smoke from fire.

Part of Dillon Drive behind the Pueblo Mall remains closed as crews were still working to fully contain the fire at the time the article was published.

PUEBLO FIRE ON 29TH AND DILLION: This is the other side of fire. @PFDPIO crews are still battling it with the strong wind causing flare ups. Part of Dillon is closed behind the Pueblo Mall because of this fire. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/rACdWryKcn — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) March 25, 2023

Strong winds are said to be causing flare-ups. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as more details are released.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.