Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Grass fire breaks out behind Pueblo Mall, no homes threatened

Firefighters responded to a grass fire that broke out behind the Pueblo Mall along Fountain Creek Saturday morning.
Wildland Fire in Pueblo
Carl Winder
Wildland Fire in Pueblo
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 13:43:40-04

PUEBLO — Firefighters responded to a grass fire that broke out behind the Pueblo Mall along Fountain Creek Saturday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started at a camp near 29th and Dillon at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said that at one point, the flames were approaching homes near the Mohawk and Glenwood areas, but were contained before they could cross the river trail. Due to this, no one was evacuated from their homes but a few people were treated for breathing problems due to the smoke from fire.

Part of Dillon Drive behind the Pueblo Mall remains closed as crews were still working to fully contain the fire at the time the article was published.

Strong winds are said to be causing flare-ups. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as more details are released.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards