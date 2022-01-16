Grants help charities that serve young adults with disabilities

PEYTON, Colorado — A local non-profit awarded a generous grant this weekend to another charity that helps to improve the lives of children and young adults in the Pikes Peak Region who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

On Saturday, Disabling Barriers gave $131,000 to Reigning Hope, a farm clinic that provides therapy with animals.

Tim Harvey, Vice President of Reigning Hope, said the funding will buy a lift for his group that can put patients in the saddle.

"It's amazing just having those kinds of funds to be able to provide for special needs individuals here," Harvey said. "Having a lift to be able to get kids on to horses a lot easier and the ramps so the therapists can walk right next to them without stumbling or anything like that."

Chris Robinson, President of Disabling Barriers, said the group is eager to help more charities in the area with grant funding.

"We look forward to getting a lot more applications in than our first go," Robinson said. "Just to clarify that we had 19 applications in last year's cycle; we awarded 16 of those 19."

Robinson said Disabling Barriers has awarded more than $400,000 in grants thus far and is hoping to give out even more.

