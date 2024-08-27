Grant awards over half a million dollars to expand cancer care to Veterans in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United Department of Veterans Affairs announced that they are taking steps to make cancer care more accessible to veterans in Southern Colorado for at least the next two years.

The PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs was awarded a grant that will provide $525,000 to hire two registered nurses, a pharmacy technician, and an advanced practice provider to provide anti-cancer therapies.

The project, which began preparations in July, has an opening date of Spring 2025. The VA selected Colorado Springs after hearing how many veterans in Southern Colorado would make the journey often three times a week to the Denver area depending on treatments.

“Veterans who need anti-cancer therapy are already going through one of the hardest times of their lives. This initiative helps us make their treatment a little bit easier by giving it closer to home,” said Dr. Christiane Thienelt, Acting Chief of Oncology. “Local treatment in Colorado Springs will reduce the strain of traveling for this care. We’re happy that we can add to our services in Colorado Springs that supports some of our sickest patients.”

News 5 will follow up with the clinic once it is off the ground.

___





____

