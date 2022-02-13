Grant aims to help black female entrepreneurs

Starting a business isn't easy for most people, but a chiropractor in our city has fought through the struggles to be successful, now she's hoping for a little help.

"This is the easiest job I've ever had," said Chiropractor Lauren Penn.

Lauren Penn says being an entrepreneur is a dream come true, but it hasn't come without struggles.

"I didn't know anybody in this town, so it wasn't like I had some favor. I didn't," said Penn.

She started Pinpoint Chiropractic in 2019, has built a strong clientele, but would like to help even more people.

"I would like to see people who haven't had problems resolved because that's how my practice is turning out, I'm resolving issues that people haven't had resolved before," Penn said.

Being a black female has brought its own unique challenges.

"I'm not the only black female chiropractor, but there are probably only five in this whole city," said Penn.

She decided to apply for the Sage ‘Invest in Progress’ grant, which will provide 25 black female entrepreneurs with $10,000 to help them grow.

"I would absolutely invest more in marketing. As I was doing the math earlier, I was like $883 dollars every month for a whole year could go to my marketing campaign," Penn said.

She says the grant will help with the growth of her business as well as helping more people heal. She's hopeful she'll be awarded the money to further her brand and bring more chiropractors into her office.

"I'm only one person so I can only see so many people and I would love to see more," said Penn.

Along with the money, the winner of the grant will also receive access to business training courses, and online community and accounting software.