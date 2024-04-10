Grand Re-Opening for Penrose Library Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Struggling with safety and security, the Penrose Library was shut down for upgrades in February 2024. There were over 200 incidents of trespassing, vandalism, theft, and other criminal activity in 2023. the upgrades are in an effort to lower that number for years to come.

The Pikes Peak Library District now added panic alarms for staff. security cameras, and even shortened and rearranged bookshelves for better visibility. The Library will also be adding fencing and boulders around the building for better protection. Closures are not expected for the rest of the work.

Jake Walker

Built in the 1960's, the Penrose Library has been a staple of downtown Colorado Springs. Denise Abbott with the Pikes Peak Library District tells us about the popularity of this location. "I used to come to this library when I was a little girl. We have businessmen and women come in, community leaders, everyone! This place is really a hub for Downtown Colorado Springs."

The opening is coming just in time for National Library Week- doors will open on April 10th, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. and snacks and games are planned throughout the afternoon. "It's lighter, brighter, and more colorful than before! Guests will have the chance to play games and even win big prizes" says Abbott.

This library is expected to be even busier than before. Visitors have the opportunity to win prizes with a scavenger hunt as well. More information can be found on their website.

