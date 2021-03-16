COLORADO SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis is providing an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

Due to the extreme temperatures over the weekend, many vaccination appointments were canceled. Governor Polis assured Coloradans that they will receive a call to reschedule. In order to be fully vaccinated, you must receive your second dose within 6 weeks of your first dose. Governor Polis says the weekend should not have impacted your vaccination; it will be rescheduled within the next few days.

Governor Polis reiterated that Colorado will move to Phase 1B.4 on March 19. He estimates that by summer, we will be close to "normal."

Phase 1B.4 Prioritization List:

People ages 50 and older

Student-facing higher education faculty and staff

Frontline essential workers in food/restaurant services

Frontline essential workers in manufacturing

Frontline essential workers for the U.S. Postal Service

Frontline essential workers in public transit

Frontline essential workers in public health

Frontline essential human service workers

Faith leaders

Frontline essential direct care providers for people experiencing homelessness

Frontline essential journalists

Continuity of local government

Continuation of operations for state government

Adults who received a placebo during COVID-19 vaccine trials

People age 16-49 with one high-risk condition

The governor's office estimates there are more than 2.5 million Coloradans in the Phase 1B.4 group.

Colorado is now at 77% of the way to the goal of 70% of those 70 and older vaccinated. Dr. Zane says approximately 48% of 65 and older in Colorado have been vaccinated. An estimated one in 354 people in Colorado are currently infected with COVID-19, which is better, but still higher than summer.

The governor urges the FDA to approve more vaccines that are being used in different countries. He wants to see as many Coloradans vaccinated as possible.

"They should fully allow the evidence from the UK and Europe," said Polis. "In my opinion, it {other vaccines} should already be approved here and we could end this pandemic sooner if the FDA acted quicker."

Colorado is expected to receive 7,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week. The week after next, Colorado is expected to get even more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine along with Pfizer and Moderna.

Dr. Herlihy said more variant cases have been identified in the state of Colorado. We currently have 336 known cases of the "UK variant," 11 cases of the "South Africa Variant," 225 of the "California Variant," and four cases of the New York City Variant."

She says we have reached a "high plateau" of case counts, meaning the mask-wearing and social distancing are working.

Governor Polis agreed, saying even as a fully vaccinated patient, he will still be wearing a mask out of precaution.

This follows his press conference on Friday where he announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be available for the general public starting in mid-April. He also said people in Phase 1B.4 would be eligible for a vaccine starting March 19, moving the date up by two days. It also means half of Coloradans will be eligible for the vaccine once Phase 1B.4 goes into effect.

