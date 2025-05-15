Governor Polis orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Peace Officer Memorial Day

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Governor Polis has ordered flags at the Capitol building to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, in recognition of Peace Officer Memorial Day.

The day honors Peace Officers who have died or been killed in the line of duty while protecting the community.

His statement can be found below:

“Today, on Peace Officer Memorial Day, we honor the public safety service members who have died protecting us and our communities. Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line each day to keep us safe, and it is important for us to take a moment today to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our safety. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of fallen officers, and my gratitude is with those who serve our state each and every day.” Governor Jared Polis

He also mentions Proposition 130, which allocates $350 million to "law enforcement recruitment, training, retention efforts, and creating additional benefits to support the families of officers killed in the line of duty."

SB25-310, the official legislation for Prop 130, will be signed into law soon.

President Trump's proclamation for Peace Officer Memorial Day can be found below:

On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, we honor our brave officers who serve on the front lines to protect our families, safeguard our communities, and shoulder a burden of responsibility that most Americans cannot fathom. This week and always, we honor the courageous men and women serving in law enforcement and memorialize those who sacrificed their lives defending the thin blue line.



A nation in chaos ceases to be a citadel of liberty. Tragically, the previous administration allowed lawlessness to permeate our country, making it harder for our law enforcement officers to do their jobs. Their reckless, soft-on-crime policies emboldened criminals and thugs; wreaked havoc on the sanctity of our homes, businesses, and public spaces; instilled fear; and jeopardized public trust.



As your 47th President, I am fulfilling my promise to make America safe again by reclaiming sovereignty on the border and restoring the rule of law in communities nationwide. We will utilize every available means to equip and train law enforcement, retain qualified officers, and recruit on the basis of meritocracy.



The oath to serve and protect comes with extraordinary risk and sacrifice, and we are indebted to those who choose this righteous profession. That is why I have asked the Congress to codify my Executive Order mandating the death penalty for the murder of a police officer — sending an unequivocal message that barbaric acts of violence and blatant disregard for the lives of our Nation’s heroes will not be tolerated — and to pass a crime bill with enhanced protections for police officers.



I stand in steadfast solidarity with those who defend our freedoms and the families who love and support them. We pray for those who grieve the fallen and pledge that their lives, legacies, and sacrifices will forever be remembered by our grateful Nation.

By a joint resolution approved October 1, 1962, as amended (Public Law 87-726, 76 Stat. 676), and by Public Law 105-225 (36 U.S.C. 136-137), the President has been authorized and requested to designate May 15 of each year as “Peace Officers Memorial Day” and the week in which it falls as “Police Week.”



NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim May 15, 2025, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 11 through May 17, 2025, as Police Week. I call upon all Americans to observe this week with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also call on the Governors of the States and Territories and officials of other areas subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twelfth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty‑five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-ninth.



DONALD J. TRUMP





Next step for affordable apartments in Briargate area approved Tuesday More than 200 affordable housing units will be available on the northeast side of Colorado Springs in about two years. Next step for affordable apartments in Briargate area approved Tuesday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.