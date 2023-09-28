Governor Polis announces Infinity Lab's intention to expand to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that a firm that specializes in modeling, simulation, cybersecurity and advanced research and development has chosen to expand to Colorado Springs.

Infinity Labs has plans to increase modeling and simulation support for Department of Defense (DoD) clients, thereby improving national security.

Governor Polis said, "Colorado is the proud home of an innovative, robust aerospace industry and Infinity Labs continues that tradition by bringing over 60 new, good-paying jobs to Colorado Springs. We are thrilled to welcome Infinity Labs and will continue to take bold action to make sure Colorado remains the best place to live, work, and do business."

"Cyber is no longer an afterthought, it is at the forefront of defense, and with our expertise and vulnerability assessments, detections and mitigations on infrastructure and weapons systems, this is the right time for this move to happen," said Jason Molnar with Infinity Labs.

The Infinity Labs company was founded by a group of military veterans, engineers and senior DOD civilians with extensive modeling, simulation, analysis, cyber and multidisciplinary technology experience. The reason why the company chose the City of Colorado Springs to expand to was because of its talent pool.

The company expects to create more than 60 net jobs at an average annual wage of more than $130,000. This is more than 200% of the average annual wage in El Paso County. The positions Infinity Labs are looking to fill include software developers and analysts.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved almost $700,000 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits for the company over a span of eight years. These incentives are conditional on Infinity Labs meeting net new job creation and salary requirements.

The company has also been awarded more than $130,000 in local incentives from the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

In addition to Colorado Springs, Infinity Labs is also considered expanding to Albuquerque, New Mexico and Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The company has 65 employees, one of which is currently in Colorado.

