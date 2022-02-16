Governor Polis announces bid for second term as Governor

PUEBLO, CO — Governor Jared Polis has announced his bid for a second term as Governor.

In a tweet, Governor Polis shared a campaign video where he shed light on what he plans to focus on in a second term.

I'm Jared Polis. I'm Colorado's Governor. And today I’m making it official — I’m running for re-election here in America’s greatest state.



This is an all-hands-on-deck movement to protect our progress & keep Colorado moving forward.



Please retweet & follow to show your support! pic.twitter.com/LctFYUUC9m — Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) February 15, 2022

Polis and Primavera planned to kick off the campaign in Pueblo.

