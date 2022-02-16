Watch
Governor Polis announces bid for second term as Governor

Posted at 5:56 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 19:56:34-05

PUEBLO, CO — Governor Jared Polis has announced his bid for a second term as Governor.

In a tweet, Governor Polis shared a campaign video where he shed light on what he plans to focus on in a second term.

Polis and Primavera planned to kick off the campaign in Pueblo.

