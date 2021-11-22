Governor Polis announced the I-25 South Gap Project will be finished by mid-December

MONUMENT — Governor Polis announced in a briefing today that the I-25 South Gap Project will be finished by mid-December, 11 months sooner than projected.

The main focus of the briefing was the third lane, which will now be open for drivers going both directions. The new lane will operate as an express lane, which drivers can use in exchange for paying a toll. There will be no fee until later in 2022, and vehicles with 3 or more people and motorcyclists will be able to use the lane for free.

Polis told the press that most of the work remaining is on the sides of the roads.

Polis was joined by several officials, including Colorado Senators Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. Shoshana Lew, Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director, Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of Colorado State Patrol, and Tim Maloney, Vice President of Kramer North America also spoke at the event.

The event was held at the new southbound I-25 chain up station in Larkspur, which was built as part of the I-25 South Gap Project.

The project totaled $419 million, and included shoulder widening, bridge rebuilding, wildlife crossings, and pavement resurfacing on the exisitng lanes.

Colonel Packard praised the expansion of the shoulders, spotlighting how they will help first responders when they are attending incidents.

Mayor Suthers highlighted how the project will help Colorado Springs, as tourism and the military, two of Colorado Springs main industries, require frequent highway travel.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter