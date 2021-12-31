Governor Polis activates National Guard for COVID-19 Testing

COLORADO — Governor Jared Polis called up over 200 members of the Colorado National Guard Thursday to help support COVID-19 testing sites and "other Covid-19 response and recovery activities in Colorado."

The move comes during a major state and nationwide surge in COVID-19. According to data from the CDC, the United States registered over 480,000 new cases nationwide and over 7,000 new cases in Colorado on December 29.

The trend continues to move upward, with average daily cases rising to nearly 350,000.

The rise is fueled in large part to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Amid this surge, the CDC loosened its guidelines on quarantining and isolation. The CDC is now advising just 5 days of quarantine, rather than 10, as long as the person wears a mask while around others.

If you are looking for a COVID-19 test, you can find a free community testing site here.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter