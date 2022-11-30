Governor Jared Polis visits Club Q memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis made his first trip to Colorado Springs on Tuesday since the Club Q shooting happened a little over a week ago. One of his stops was at Club Q, where five people were shot and killed, and 22 others were injured.

Governor Polis was at Club Q for about a half hour. He joined the two owners of the club, and the three walked alongside one another and looked at the memorial outside.

For the governor, it was moment to take in the horrific tragedy that happened on November 19.

“It could have been in Orlando, and it could have been in New York. Unfortunately, Last week, it was here in Colorado Springs,” said Governor Polis.

The Club Q shooting took the lives of five people, and now, their photos and more about their impact in the community are now shown outside of Club Q.

“Five people are lost forever. We celebrate their lives, we mourn them. It's powerful to see the spontaneous tributes here at Club Q” stated polis. “Like stuffed animals, flowers, homemade signs, and candles, that over the last week, thousands of people have paid their tribute to those who lost their lives.”

At one point Governor Polis even grabbed a piece of chalk and drew a heart on the ground and wrote “we remember”.

“I think that first and foremost we remember that five lives were lost. I talked to family members of the five. I've talked to those who were injured. But also those who weren't here. I had one friend I talked to who was here 10 minutes before the shooting. I know others who saw this as a safe space,” Polis mentioned.

For Polis, it's also a community that's close to him and a community that is healing moving forward.

“It's also an important time to think about the route ahead. The fact that the community is strong, and we show resilience.” sated Polis.

Before the stop at Club Q, Polis also went to the Colorado Springs Police Department and 911 center, where he met with first responders. He also went to Inside Out Youth Services, which is a local organization that provides help and resources to youth in the LGTBQ+ community.

His first stop in the day was to the grand opening of Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Southeast Colorado Springs. The clinic will serve post 9/11 veterans, military service members and their families. Governor Polis addressed how mental health clinics like this will help local veterans.

