Governor Jared Polis releases Colorado State Park bracket for residents to vote on their favorite state park

COLORADO — Governor Jared Polis shared a Colorado State Park Bracket over the weekend for Coloradans to vote for their favorite state park.

While the bracket doesn't cover every state park, it highlights some amazing outdoor areas we have throughout our beautiful state.

It's that time of year again when we get to vote for the best Colorado state park! Starting this week, please comment on your favorite state park that you would like to see advance in the tournament.The bracket will be updated until the end of the competition. pic.twitter.com/5Xl0LPPyp9 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 16, 2025

Anyone who wants to cast a vote can comment on the Governor's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.





