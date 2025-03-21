Watch Now
Governor Jared Polis releases Colorado State Park bracket for residents to vote on their favorite state park

Mueller State Park
Larry Marr
Mueller State Park
Posted

COLORADO — Governor Jared Polis shared a Colorado State Park Bracket over the weekend for Coloradans to vote for their favorite state park.

While the bracket doesn't cover every state park, it highlights some amazing outdoor areas we have throughout our beautiful state.

Anyone who wants to cast a vote can comment on the Governor's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.



