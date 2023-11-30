Governor Jared Polis declares today as Mike Daniels Day in Colorado

PUEBLO — As a 46-year career as a weather forecaster comes to a close, Colorado is honoring Pueblo's own Mike Daniels, upon his retirement from KOAA News5.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared November 30, 2023, as Mike Daniels Day.

WHEREAS, Mike Daniels has served Coloradans as a trusted weather forecaster for 46 years; and

WHEREAS, Viewers have come to depend on Mike's coverage of life-threatening weather events in the state’s history, including tornadoes, blizzards, wind storms and wildfires; and

WHEREAS, Valued members of our community have trusted Mike to help them remain safe and calm during severe weather; and

WHEREAS, Mike has been a pillar for the Colorado State Fair coverage on KOAA-TV; and

WHEREAS, Mike has dedicated his time to neighbors and viewers alike by bringing the community together for Mike's Backyard BBQ; and

WHEREAS, weather forecasting in the State of Colorado is better now and will be better for future generations because of Mike Daniel's legacy;

Therefore, I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, do hereby proclaim

November 30, 2023 as Mike Daniels Day.

Mike Daniels Catchphrases

While Mike's voice grabs your attention to what's important in the forecast, it also draws you in with a "what did he just say" moment regularly. We asked our viewers and staff about their favorite Mike catchphrases that stand out in his forecasts.

Your favorite Mike Daniels catchphrases

