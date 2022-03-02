Governor Polis asks colleges and universities to divest of Russian investments

DENVER, Colorado — Colorado Governor Jared Polis sent a letter to colleges and universities in our state on Tuesday asking them to examine their investment portfolios and to divest any Russian state-owned assets. The request for financial decoupling comes after the Russian military invaded Ukraine last week.

"I know that we share our condemnation of Russia's actions and will move together to ensure that Colorado's dollars are not used to support the Russian Government," Mr. Polis wrote.

Letters were sent to Adams State University, Colorado Community Colleges, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State University, Fort Lewis College, Metropolitan State University, University of Colorado, University of Northern Colorado, and Western Colorado University.

The letters request that these institutions divest their endowments of any Russian-owned assets, terminate all contracts with the Russian government, and terminate all grants in which the Russian government or Russian institutions of higher education are the primary beneficiaries.

"Colorado will not turn its head. We will take affirmative actions to support Ukrainians and hold Russia accountable," Governor Polis wrote.

The University of Colorado System also announced that it had moved to liquidate investments in Russian companies. The university's investments in publicly traded Russian companies are held by both the CU Foundation and the university's treasury pool.

Fund managers with the CU Foundation are in the process of selling these securities which make up less than 0.1 percent of its $2.6 billion Long-Term Investment Pool.

The university also invested in mutual funds that have

equity holdings in Russia. The roughly $3.5 million invested is less than 0.25 percent of the total assets under management.

"These are small but important steps we can take as a university

to stand with the people of Ukraine at this hour," Jack Kroll, chairman of the CU Board of Regents, said in an article of CUConnections which will be published Thursday.

The article also explains that faculty across the four campuses within the system are not currently conducting research funded by Russian entities. Likewise, they are not sending funds to Russian entities as part of any research project.

A spokesperson for Pikes Peak Community College explained that all of the assets for Colorado's Community College system are managed by the state treasury and have no connection with the Russian government.

