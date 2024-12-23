Watch Now
Government offices in Colorado Springs will have adjusted hours for the upcoming holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will adjust hours and close offices over the holidays.

These offices will be closed on December 24, 25, and January 1, 2025:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metro. Transit
  • City Administration Building
  • City Clerk
  • City Hall
  • Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum
  • Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers
  • Evergreen and Fairview Cemeteries Offices (gates will remain open to visitors)
  • Municipal Court
  • Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administration Building
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

These offices will have adjusted hours:
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain

  • Closed Dec. 25
  • Open Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. and last entry at 3 p.m.
  • Call 719-385-7325 for the most current weather conditions.

Sertich Ice Center.

  • 24: Public Skate 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: Closed
  • Dec. 31: Public Skate 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Jan. 1: Public Skate 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Power Hour Skate 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Skate in the Park at Acacia Park presented by Academy Bank

  • Walk-up admissions only.
  • Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, closed
  • Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 1, 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m.

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses

  • Dec. 24, 31: open at 9 a.m.; last 18-hole tee time is 10 a.m., last 9-hole tee time is noon – Weather Pending 
  • Dec. 25: closed
  • Jan. 1: 9:00 a.m. – Weather Pending


