Government offices in Colorado Springs will have adjusted hours for the upcoming holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will adjust hours and close offices over the holidays.

These offices will be closed on December 24, 25, and January 1, 2025:



Administrative offices for Mountain Metro. Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers

Evergreen and Fairview Cemeteries Offices (gates will remain open to visitors)

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administration Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

These offices will have adjusted hours:

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain



Closed Dec. 25

Open Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. and last entry at 3 p.m.

Call 719-385-7325 for the most current weather conditions.

Sertich Ice Center.

24: Public Skate 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 31: Public Skate 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Jan. 1: Public Skate 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Power Hour Skate 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Skate in the Park at Acacia Park presented by Academy Bank

Walk-up admissions only.

Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, closed

Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1, 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m.

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses

Dec. 24, 31: open at 9 a.m.; last 18-hole tee time is 10 a.m., last 9-hole tee time is noon – Weather Pending

Dec. 25: closed

Jan. 1: 9:00 a.m. – Weather Pending







