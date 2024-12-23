Government offices in Colorado Springs will have adjusted hours for the upcoming holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will adjust hours and close offices over the holidays.
These offices will be closed on December 24, 25, and January 1, 2025:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metro. Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum
- Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers
- Evergreen and Fairview Cemeteries Offices (gates will remain open to visitors)
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Administration Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
These offices will have adjusted hours:
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain
- Closed Dec. 25
- Open Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. and last entry at 3 p.m.
- Call 719-385-7325 for the most current weather conditions.
Sertich Ice Center.
- 24: Public Skate 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 31: Public Skate 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Public Skate 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Power Hour Skate 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Skate in the Park at Acacia Park presented by Academy Bank
- Walk-up admissions only.
- Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, closed
- Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1, 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m.
Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses
- Dec. 24, 31: open at 9 a.m.; last 18-hole tee time is 10 a.m., last 9-hole tee time is noon – Weather Pending
- Dec. 25: closed
- Jan. 1: 9:00 a.m. – Weather Pending
